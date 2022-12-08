Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel will took oath as the 17 Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a landslide election win in Gujarat. The BJP was leading in 154 seats in the 182-member assembly in Gujarat, exceeding the results in the previous election, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second time at 2 pm on 12 December. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah will take part in the oath ceremony.

"The results of Gujarat Elections are quite clear. People have made up their minds to further continue with the journey of development in Gujarat. We humbly accept the mandate of the people. Every worker of BJP is committed to public service," said Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel.

Bhupendra Patel's political journey

Fondly addressed as 'Dada' by his supporters, Bhupendrabhai Rajnikanthbhai Patel is now the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat.

Born in Ahmedabad, Patel is a MLA from the Ghatlodia seat, a post previously held by Anandiben Patel.

He had won his maiden seat by a margin of 1,17,000 votes in 2017, the largest margin in that poll defeating Congress candidate Shashikant Patel. He grabbed more than 72 per cent of the vote share in the Ghatlodia constituency during the 2017 assembly polls.

Bhupendra Patel is, however, not a new face in politics and has served as the Ahmedabad municipal councillor. Patel, who holds a diploma in civil engineering, also served as the chairman of the Standing Committee of Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation and Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA).

Banking on the charisma of PM Modi, who addressed as many as 30 election rallies, the BJP overcame anti-incumbency yet again after being in power for 27 years without losing an election since 1995. It had 99 seats in the outgoing house with a 49.1 per cent vote share.

With its expected huge victory in the home state of Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, the BJP, which focused on a development agenda, was set to equal Left Front’s feat of seven consecutive terms in West Bengal. The CPI(M)-led Front ruled the eastern state for 34 years from 1977 to 2011.

Though the opposition took on the Modi government over rising inflation, slowing growth and joblessness, the economic troubles apparently did not dent BJP's popularity in Gujarat that has been a bastion of the party for decades and where Modi was chief minister from 2001 to 2014.