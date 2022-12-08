Bhupendra Patel to take oath as Gujarat CM on 12 Dec, PM Modi, Amit Shah to attend2 min read . Updated: 08 Dec 2022, 01:58 PM IST
- Bhupendra Patel will take oath as Chief Minister of Gujarat for the second time at 2 pm on 12 December
Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel will took oath as the 17 Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a landslide election win in Gujarat. The BJP was leading in 154 seats in the 182-member assembly in Gujarat, exceeding the results in the previous election, according to data from the Election Commission of India.