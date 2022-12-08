Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Ghatlodia MLA Bhupendra Patel will took oath as the 17 Chief Minister of Gujarat on Monday. Bharatiya Janata Party is poised for a landslide election win in Gujarat. The BJP was leading in 154 seats in the 182-member assembly in Gujarat, exceeding the results in the previous election, according to data from the Election Commission of India.

