Big jolt to Congress: 26 leaders join BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls
08 Nov 2022, 05:36 AM IST
A total of 26 Congress leaders quit the grand old party and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast.
Several Congress leaders, including former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee Dharampal Thakur Khand, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, days ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12.