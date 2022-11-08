Several Congress leaders, including former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee Dharampal Thakur Khand, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, days ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12.

A total of 26 Congress leaders quit the grand old party and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast. This comes as a big jolt to the Congress party with less than a week to go for the polling, according to the news agency ANI.

The Congress leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, in charge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councilor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti Social Sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Gopal Thakur, as per ANI reports.

Others who switched sides along with these leaders are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta, and Ravi, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the workers in the BJP and said, "Let us work together for the historic victory of the party."

Himachal will go to polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.





(With ANI inputs)




















