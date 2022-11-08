Home / Elections / Assembly Elections /  Big jolt to Congress: 26 leaders join BJP ahead of Himachal Pradesh polls

Several Congress leaders, including former general secretary of the Pradesh Congress Committee Dharampal Thakur Khand, joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday, days ahead of Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections that are scheduled to take place on November 12.

A total of 26 Congress leaders quit the grand old party and joined the ruling BJP with four days to go for the vote to be cast. This comes as a big jolt to the Congress party with less than a week to go for the polling, according to the news agency ANI.

The Congress leaders jumped the boat in the presence of Chief Minister Jairam Thakur and BJP's Sudhan Singh, in charge of BJP state elections. BJP candidate from Shimla, Sanjay Sood was also present on the occasion.

Among those who joined hands with the BJP include former Congress general secretary Dharampal Thakur, former secretary Akash Saini, former councilor Rajan Thakur, former district vice president Amit Mehta, Mehr Singh Kanwar, Youth Congress Rahul Negi, Jai Maa Shakti Social Sansthan president Joginder Thakur, Naresh Verma, Chamyana ward member Yogendra Singh, taxi union member Rakesh Chauhan, Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage Shimla president Dharmendra Kumar, Virendra Sharma, Rahul Rawat, Sonu Sharma, Arun Kumar, Shivam Kumar, and Gopal Thakur, as per ANI reports.

Others who switched sides along with these leaders are Chaman Lal, District Congress Committee secretary Devendra Singh, Mahendra Singh, former general secretary of Youth Congress Munish Mandla, Balkrishna Bobby, Sunil Sharma, Surendra Thakur, Sandeep Samta, and Ravi, ANI reported.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur extended a warm welcome to all the workers in the BJP and said, "Let us work together for the historic victory of the party."

Himachal will go to polls on November 12, and the counting of votes will take place on December 8.


(With ANI inputs)






Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Trending Stocks

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout