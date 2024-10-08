‘Big setback’: Kumari Selja reacts as Congress trails, BJP set for hat-trick in Haryana

Senior Congress leader Kumari Selja on Tuesday termed the Haryana election result trends as a "big setback for the Congress" and said it is "...very disappointing," NDTV reported on Tuesday.

The senior Congress leader was very excited in the morning. She exuded confidence in the party's victory stating that it will sweep over 60 assembly seats in the state and form the government.

“Congress will make the government. Rounds of counting of votes are underway. to BJP, I would like to say that everyone should have patience. I can't understand why the data is coming so slowly. It wasn't so in Lok Sabha elections. As per the ground reports, it is a close contest...”

“You will see that Congress will form the government and we will get 60 plus assembly seats rest assured,” she added.

But in the late afternoon, when the Congress started trailing in the election results trends, she accused the Election Commission ofdelay in updating numbers on its website and alleged that “…there is something going on…”

"We are all trying to see if it is moving, but it is simply not. It's really not progressing. Everyone is surprised as to why we are not seeing the latest trends. I am telling you... there is something going on. If all goes well, Congress will form the government (in Haryana)," the senior Congress leader said.

Speaking to NDTV,Kumari Selja said, “This result is a big setback for us. We will assess the reasons for our defeat... there can be many... and see how these can be overcome for future elections."

Reflecting on the grand old party’s poor show in the Assembly polls, despite an anti-incumbency factor against the BJP, Selja said, "See... before the election there were two factors - BJP's negative (image) and the Congress as a credible option. We were wrong in (assuming) both these things."