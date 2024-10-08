Big takeaways from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections results 2024 at 12pm

  • The counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections are underway. In Jammu and Kashmir, Congress, NC alliance has taken a lead. However, Haryana has witnessed a sea-saw battle. The early trends showed the Congress ahead of the BJP, but the ruling made rapid strides later.

Livemint
Updated8 Oct 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Election officials count votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, at a counting center, in Rohtak, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024.
Election officials count votes for the Haryana Assembly elections, at a counting center, in Rohtak, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2024. (PTI)

The counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are underway. Here are key takeaways from both the states as per the latest trends from the Election Commission.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results LIVE: Modi’s BJP regains ground, leads on 50; Cong 34

Haryana

— BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party are among the key parties contesting in the polls.

— The results will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women for 90 constituencies.

— At 12pm, the ruling BJP and the Congress were engaged in a seesaw battle. In the early hours, the grand-old-party crossed the half-way mark. However, as the counting of votes progressed, the saffron party made strides.

— The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35 seats.

— Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence that his party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin, even when the BJP was ahead.

Also Read | Haryana Election Results: India’s richest woman Savitri Jindal leading in Hisar

— Independents were leading on four seats while INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to lead on a single seat.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from Ladwa seat by nearly 8,000 votes.

— Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading by over 40,000 votes from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat.

— INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats.

— Abhay Singh Chautala's son and INLD candidate Arjun Chautala was leading from the Rania seat over Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala.

Also Read | Election Results Key Highlights: BJP leads in Haryana, Cong-NC in J&K

— Congress' candidate Vinesh Phogat has taken lead of over 4,000 votes against BJP's Yogesh Kumar from the Julana seat.

— Among the Independents, Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, was leading from Hisar seat.

— Former minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij was trailing from Ambala Cantt seat. Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of over 600 votes.

 

Also Read | Omar Abdullah leading from Ganderbal and Budgam seats

Jammu and Kashmir

– As per the Election Commission trends, the National Conference-Congress alliance was ahead in 52 of the 90 seats, while the BJP was leading in 26.

— The National Conference was leading in 42 while its ally Congress was ahead in 10 seats.

— The PDP was ahead in three seats in the Union territory while the Independents are leading on six seats.

Omar Abdullah is leading by over 5,000 votes in Ganderbal and over 8,000 votes in Budgam

— Vikar Rasool Wani, Former J-K Congress chief, is trailing from Banihal by over 9,000 votes.

— Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina is trailing in Nowshera seat by over 11,000 votes.

— In Chhamb, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Tara Chand is behind his rivals by over 19,000 votes.

— In the Basholi seat, BJP' Darshan Lal is leading while former MP and Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh is trailing by over 16,000 votes.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:8 Oct 2024, 12:10 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBig takeaways from Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir assembly elections results 2024 at 12pm

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    159.05
    12:30 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -5.25 (-3.2%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    275.00
    12:30 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    7.65 (2.86%)

    Wipro share price

    522.55
    12:30 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.85 (-1.67%)

    Tata Motors share price

    911.60
    12:30 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -16.5 (-1.78%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Trent share price

    7,901.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    451.55 (6.06%)

    IPCA Laboratories share price

    1,533.25
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    46.95 (3.16%)

    Dr. Lal Pathlabs share price

    3,534.05
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    73.15 (2.11%)

    Coforge share price

    7,260.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    51.85 (0.72%)
    More from 52 Week High

    NMDC share price

    218.80
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -10 (-4.37%)

    Tata Steel share price

    159.40
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -4.9 (-2.98%)

    Brigade Enterprises share price

    1,340.95
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -39.95 (-2.89%)

    Finolex Industries share price

    285.85
    12:12 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    -8.25 (-2.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Varun Beverages share price

    585.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    43.2 (7.97%)

    Trent share price

    7,901.00
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    451.55 (6.06%)

    Olectra Greentech share price

    1,654.35
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    92.55 (5.93%)

    Housing & Urban Development Corporation share price

    221.95
    12:13 PM | 8 OCT 2024
    11.65 (5.54%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,455.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,461.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,613.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,465.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in Elections

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.