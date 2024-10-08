The counting of votes for assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir are underway. Here are key takeaways from both the states as per the latest trends from the Election Commission. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Haryana — BJP, Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, INLD-BSP and JJP-Azad Samaj Party are among the key parties contesting in the polls.

— The results will decide the fate of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women for 90 constituencies.

— At 12pm, the ruling BJP and the Congress were engaged in a seesaw battle. In the early hours, the grand-old-party crossed the half-way mark. However, as the counting of votes progressed, the saffron party made strides.

— The ruling BJP has crossed the majority mark and was leading on 49 seats, while the Congress was ahead on 35 seats.

— Former CM and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda exuded confidence that his party will form the government in Haryana with a huge margin, even when the BJP was ahead.

— Independents were leading on four seats while INLD and BSP were ahead on one seat each. The Aam Aadmi Party is yet to lead on a single seat.

— Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was leading from Ladwa seat by nearly 8,000 votes.

— Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda was leading by over 40,000 votes from Garhi-Sampla-Kiloi seat.

— INLD leader Abhay Singh Chautala and JJP's Dushyant Chautala were trailing from their seats.

— Abhay Singh Chautala's son and INLD candidate Arjun Chautala was leading from the Rania seat over Independent candidate Ranjit Chautala.

— Congress' candidate Vinesh Phogat has taken lead of over 4,000 votes against BJP's Yogesh Kumar from the Julana seat.

— Among the Independents, Savitri Jindal, India's richest woman and mother of BJP MP from Kurukshetra Naveen Jindal, was leading from Hisar seat.

— Former minister and senior BJP leader Anil Vij was trailing from Ambala Cantt seat. Independent candidate Chitra Sarwara by a margin of over 600 votes.



Jammu and Kashmir – As per the Election Commission trends, the National Conference-Congress alliance was ahead in 52 of the 90 seats, while the BJP was leading in 26.

— The National Conference was leading in 42 while its ally Congress was ahead in 10 seats.

— The PDP was ahead in three seats in the Union territory while the Independents are leading on six seats.

— Omar Abdullah is leading by over 5,000 votes in Ganderbal and over 8,000 votes in Budgam

— Vikar Rasool Wani, Former J-K Congress chief, is trailing from Banihal by over 9,000 votes.

— Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina is trailing in Nowshera seat by over 11,000 votes.

— In Chhamb, former Deputy Chief Minister and Congress candidate Tara Chand is behind his rivals by over 19,000 votes.

— In the Basholi seat, BJP' Darshan Lal is leading while former MP and Congress candidate Choudhary Lal Singh is trailing by over 16,000 votes.