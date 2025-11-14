Bihar Assembly Election 2025: BJP workers credit ‘bhagwan Modi’ as celebrations breakout in Patna, Delhi

Celebrations broke out amongst workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in both Patna and New Delhi on Friday as the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) cruised towards landslide victory in the Bihar Assembly Election 2025.

Videos showed BJP workers celebrating with a chariot bearing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's face.

"Dhairya rakho mere bhagwan Modi par," a party worker was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Videos shared on social media also showed wild celebrations by party workers, some of whom were seen thrashing about on the ground in sheer joy as drums blared in the background.

Bihar BJP chief Dilip Jaiswal also joined in on the celebrations as party workers and leaders posed for photos, distributed sweets and burst firecrackers.

"I thank the voters of Bihar for supporting the PM Modi-Nitish Kumar-led NDA. At around 5 PM, Vijay Utsav will be held at the BJP office in Patna...," Jaiswal said, signalling more merrymaking later in the day.

PM Modi is also slated to address BJP workers from the party headquarters in the national capital in the evening.

NDA on track to beat previous record in Bihar The joy of BJP workers and leaders was not unfounded: latest trends show the BJP winning in 91 seats—the single largest party thus far—and the saffron outfit-led NDA could well beat its 2010 record, when it secured 206 seats.

Other NDA constituents have also fared well, with the Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) leading in 81 seats, the Chirag Paswan-led LJP(RV) leading in 21, and the Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) in four each.

In comparison, the Mahagathbandhan had an poor showing, with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), tipped by exit polls to emerge as the single-largest party, leading in a mere 27 seats.

The Congress and left parties fared even worse, the the INC and the CPI(ML) leading in four each, and the CPI(M) in one.

Bengal in sights? The NDA's all-but-certain landslide victory in Bihar was not just celebrated in the eastern state and in the national capital, but also echoed across to West Bengal, where polls are due next year.

Commenting on the NDA's performance, Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari not just celebrated it, but asserted that Bengal was next.

"Ek hi slogan hai- Bihar ki jeet hamari hai, ab Bengali ki baari hai," the Bengal LoP said.