Bihar Assembly Election 2025: From Tejashwi Yadav to Samrat Choudhary—10 key candidates and status of results

Counting for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 is well underway, and trends predict a massive, landslide victory for the BJP-JD(U)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

As of 3.12 PM, the NDA was leading in 199 seats while the RJD-Congress-led Mahagathbandhan was languishing with leads in a mere 37 seats.

The results, perhaps, were not surprising, given that most exit polls predicted a victory for the NDA. The scale of the win, however, came as a surprise for many.

Counting of votes began at 8 AM and is slated to continue till around 7 PM.

As ballots get counted, we take a look at 10 key candidates and the status of their seats in the Bihar polls.

Tejashwi Yadav - Raghopur Constituency The Mahagathbandhan's CM face and Lalu Prasad Yadav's political heir, Tejashwi Yadav had a tough time from the Raghopur seat.

At the time of writing, the BJP's Satish Kumar Yadav was leading the RJD leader by 4,570 votes after 12 rounds of counting.

The contest between Satish Kumar and Tejashwi since Friday has been one marked by short-duration leads and reversal of fortunes.

With 18 rounds of counting still left to go and the seat far from declared, Raghopur remains one to watch.

Samrat Choudhary - Tarapur Constituency The incumbent Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary of the BJP had a massive lead of 30,162 votes over the RJD's Arun Kumar at the time of writing this.

20 of 30 rounds of counting has been completed for Tarapur, and although 10 are still left, it seems like a long way back for Kumar, if at all such a comeback is possible.

The seat, however, has yet to be declared.

Vijay Kumar Sinha - Lakhisarai Constituency BJP leader Vijay Kumar Sinha, also an incumbent Deputy Chief Minister also had a strong showing like his other colleague.

At the time of writing, Sinha was leading Congress candidate Amaresh Kumar by a considerably 14,416 votes.

However, only 15 of 34 rounds of counting have been completed for the Lakhisarai seat, and however unlikely, there remains a chance for a surprise later in the day.

Lakhisarai is yet to be declared, with the ECI showing result in progress.

Maithili Thakur - Alinagar Constituency Folk-singer-turned Maithili Thakur is set to make history in Bihar as the state's youngest MLA.

Contesting from Alinagar, the 25-year-old BJP candidate was leading the RJD's Binod Mishra by a large margin 8693 votes at the time of writing this.

Although only 17 of 24 rounds of counting have been completed, trends indicate that Thakur is likely to make history.

That said, Alinagar has not been declared yet and counting is still in progress.

Anant Singh - Mokama Constituency 'Chhote Sarkar' Anant Singh, the RJD's candidate from Mokama, made a strong political statement on Friday, winning his constituency by over 28,000 votes despite being jailed.

With all 26 rounds of counting completed, Singh defeated RJD canddiate Veena Devi by a whopping 28,206 votes.

The seat has been declared.

Tej Pratap Yadav - Mahua Constituency After a public falling out with his family and expulsion from the RJD, Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav chose to contest the Bihar polls this time under the banner of the Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD).

That, however, did not turn out well for the former Mahua MLA.

At the time of writing, Sanjay Singh of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) was leading by RJD's Mukesh Kumar Raushan by 27,548 votes.

Tej Pratap, meanwhile, was a distant third and was trailing behind Singh by a massive 34,813 votes.

While only 16 rounds out of 26 has been completed for Mahua, Singh's lead seems unassailable.

The seat, however, is yet to be declared.

Deepa Kumari - Imamganj Constituency The daughter-in-law of Union Minister and HAM chief Jitan Ram Manjhi, Deepa Kumari was leading in the Imamganj seat at the time of writing this, with her victory seeming certain.

Kumari was leading RJD candidate Ritu Priya Chaudhary by a whopping 25,899 votes.

Although the seat has not yet been declared, 27 rounds of counting have been completed out of a total of 29, and Kumari seems poised to clinch victory.

Osama Shahab - Raghunathpur Constituency The son of former Siwan MP Mohammad Sahabuddin, Osama contested under an RJD ticket and was leading JD(U) candidate Vikash Kumar Singh by a significant 17,214 votes.

While 16 of 25 rounds of counting has been completed, and nine are still left, Osama's present lead should be enough to see him through.

The seat has yet to be declared.

Chhoti Kumari - Chapra Constituency A relatively lesser known face, BJP candidate Chhoti Kumari was leading Bhojpuri singer and actor Khesari Lal Yadav in the Chapra seat at the time of writing this.

With only 11 round of 28 counted thus far, it remains to be seen whether Kumari's slim lead of 1960 votes is enough to see her through.

The seat has obviously not been declared yet and a significant chunk of votes are left to be counted, so Chapra could throw up some surprises as the day goes by.

Prem Kumar - Gaya Town Constituency One of the longest-serving MLAs, Prem Kumar of the BJP has sealed yet another victory from the Gaya Town seat, a constituency that he has won consecutively since 1990.

Kumar defeated Congress candidate Akhaury Onkar Nath by a whopping 26,423 votes.