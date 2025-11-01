Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE Updates: NDA ko aur ek mauka dijiye, Nitish Kumar's fervent appeal ahead of polls

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 LIVE: The countdown for the Bihar election has begun.

Bihar will vote to elect a new state government in two phases during the polling for the 243-member assembly this month. The first phase is scheduled for 6 November, and the second and final phase is scheduled for 11 November. The votes will be counted on 14 November.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged voters to give the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) another chance to take Bihar further on the road to development. Kumar, who has been chief minister for about twenty years, said the word ‘Bihari’ is no longer an insult but a matter of honour.

The JD-U is contesting elections as a partner of the NDA with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

There are a total of 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, comprising 3.92 crore males and 3.5 crore females. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters. At least 14,000 voters in the state are aged above 100 years. A total of 90,712 polling stations are being set up in Bihar, he said.

The parties began campaigning earlier, but the momentum picked up after the Chhath festival earlier this week, with leaders such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, and the opposition’s CM candidate, Tejashwi Yadav, addressing rallies.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi will also address rallies in Bihar today.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

The NDA released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Bihar election on Friday, days after rival Mahagathbandhan released its ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.’ Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in the fray.

Follow Live Updates on Bihar Election Here