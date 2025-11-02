Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live Updates: PM Modi, Amit Shah, Tejashwi Yadav to address rallies today

Bihar Assembly Election 2025 Live: As election day approaches, the political temperature in Bihar is steadily rising. The state will vote in two phases — on November 6 and 11 — with results to be declared on November 14.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address multiple rallies in the poll-bound state today. This visit is considered strategically important for the National Democratic Alliance.

The Prime Minister will be in Ara, Nawada, and Patna regions of Bihar. While the PM will address public rallies in Ara and Nawada, he will attend a ‘mega roadshow’ in Patna. Home Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to address rallies in Bihar today.

On the opposition front, Mahagathbandhan's CM candidate Tejashwi Yadav is also addressing multiple rallies today.

Addressing a gathering on Saturday, Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the “countdown” to oust the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (United) government in Bihar has begun.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Saturday urged voters to give the NDA another chance to take Bihar further on the road to development. Kumar, who has been chief minister for about twenty years, said the word ‘Bihari’ is no longer an insult but a matter of honour.

The JD-U is contesting elections as a partner of the NDA with the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP). The incumbent alliance is challenged by the opposition Mahagathbandhan, comprising the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Of the 7.42 crore voters in Bihar, 3.92 crore are men and 3.5 crore are women. There are 14 lakh first-time voters and 4 lakh senior citizen voters.

Polling will be held at 90,712 polling stations that are being set up in Bihar, he said.

The ruling NDA is seeking re-election, banking on the 20-year rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The opposition Mahagathbandhan is seeking votes on anti-incumbency, misgovernance and job promises.

The NDA released its manifesto ‘Sankalp Patra’ for the Bihar election on Friday, days after rival Mahagathbandhan released its ‘Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran.’ Players like Prashant Kishor’s Jan Suraaj and Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM are also in the fray.

