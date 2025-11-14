Mahua constituency result: LJP(RV), RJD race ahead; JJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav nowhere in sight

The results for the Bihar Assembly Election 2025 will be out today, and many eyes will be on the seat of Mahua, from where Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting.

Following a very public falling out with his family, and his subsequent expulsion from the Lalu-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Tej Pratap is contesting under the banner of his newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD), and will be looking to make a statement by stamping his seal on Mahua.

Mahua Constituency Result As per the ECI's latest update, Tej Pratap was nowhere in sight, with the LJP(RV)'s Sanjay Kumar Singh leading in the seat by 2294 votes.

RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan was second.

Only two rounds out of 26 rounds of counting have been completed thus far, and political fortunes could well swing as the day goes on.

Check back for updates.

Background of the Mahua constituency A constituency with a strong Yadav voter base, Mahua has, over the past few elections, voted for the RJD: since 2000, voters from the constituency have elected four RJD leaders as MLAs, as opposed to JD(U)'s one.

Tej Pratap himself once represented the constituency, having won the seat in 2015.

However, in the 2020 Bihar Assembly Election, the seat was won by RJD leader Mukesh Kumar Raushan, who will be up against Tej Pratap this time. Also contesting is LJP(RV) leader Sanjay Kumar Singh.

A bitter feud Although Tej Pratap will be directly up against the incumbent Raushan and Singh, the electoral battle will play out against the backdrop of a bitter feud with his brother and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, who has been chosen by the Mahagathbandhan as its chief ministerial candidate.

In the run up to the elections, the feud has manifested in name calling: days before the first phase of the elections, Tej Pratap told reporters, "Let him campaign. After the elections, we will give Tejashwi [Yadav] a rattle to play with; baccha hai woh (he's a child)."

However, the ramifications of the feud go far beyond.

Electorally speaking, Tej Pratap's decision to float his own political outfit and contest under its banner could have far reaching political consequences, not just for the RJD, but for the Mahagathbandhan as a whole, with the JJD's fielding of its own candidates expected to eat into the RJD's traditional Yadav vote bank.

Despite being up against his previous party and own family members, Tej Pratap had previously exuded confidence, telling reporters, "We will win. Our party will win 10-15 seats."

“I am winning the Mahua seat,” Tej Pratap asserted further, adding, “Jashn ki tayari nahi, hum kaam ki tayari karte hain (We don't prepare for celebration, we prepare for work).”

Post-poll alliance options? With exit polls already predicting a victory for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), a win for the JJD in multiple constituencies could be a loss of face for the RJD.