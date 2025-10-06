Bihar Assembly Election 2025: Two phases of voting on Nov 6 and 11; results on November 14

Bihar Assembly Election 2025: The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases, the Election Commission of India announced on Monday, October 6.

The first phase will be held on November 6 and the second phase on November 11. Counting will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.

The first phase will be for 121 seats while the second phase will be for 122 seats, the poll panel said.

Bihar has about 7.42 Crore voters including 3.92 Crore men and 3.5 Crore women voters, the Election Commission said. Bihar has about 14 lakh first time voters.

The first phase will be held on November 6 and the second and last phase on November 11. Counting will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

Will Nitish Kumar’s NDA stay in power, or will the RJD-led INDIA bloc take over?

As per the final electoral rolls published after Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise, Bihar has 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June.

What happened in Bihar Elections 2020? In 2020, the Bihar Assembly election was held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November.