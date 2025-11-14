Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: Is it NDA again or Mahagathbandhan this time? All eyes on counting of votes today

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025: The stage is set for a high-voltage political showdown between the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) led by Tejashwi Yadav as counting of votes for the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 begins shortly.

With the Jan Suraaj Party, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut, all eyes are on whether the state's political landscape is in for a major shake-up or a familiar verdict.

The two-phase Bihar polls on 6 November and 11 November recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent- the highest since 1951 - with zero repolls across the state's 38 districts, a testament to what the Election Commission called a "successful" election. The voting percentage among women voters was 71.6 per cent, also the highest to date in the state.

With heightened security, zero repolls, and record voter participation, November 14 will reveal whether Bihar chooses continuity under Nitish Kumar, change under Tejashwi Yadav or pick a new party, Jan Suraaj.

Why Bihar Matters? An unusually high turnout means the final picture could hold surprises as the NDA and the Mahagathbandhan vie for the majority figure of 122 out of 243 seats in the Bihar Assembly.

However, the majority of exit polls have predicted that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to retain power in Bihar.

The Bihar election assumes significance not just because it is one of the largest states in the Hindi belt, but also because of the state's relatively poor economic condition. Bihar contributes approximately 2.8% of India’s total economy, despite having 10% of the population, which indicates a lower average economic output per person compared to many other states.

When does the counting begin? Counting will begin at 8:00 AM across all 243 constituencies, with over 4,372 counting tables, 243 Returning Officers, and 18,000 counting agents ensuring full transparency. VVPAT verification will be done for five polling stations per constituency to ensure accuracy.

The main contest is between the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Mahagathbandhan.

The NDA includes the Bharatiya Janata Party, Janata Dal (United), Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) and Rashtriya Lok Morcha.

The Mahagathbandhan led by Rashtriya Janata Dal includes the Congress party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (CPI-ML) led by Deepankar Bhattacharya, the Communist Party of India (CPI), the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM), and Mukesh Sahani's Vikasheel Insaan Party (VIP).

The NDA, INDIA bloc campaign The campaign saw the NDA banking on its development track record, while the Mahagathbandhan sought to tap into alleged youth "discontent", unemployment and social justice.

The Mahagathbandhan, however, has claimed it is on the verge of a historic victory. At a meeting held at his residence in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday expressed confidence that the alliance would form the next government.

Yadav has accused the administration of preparing to "delay counting" and "manipulate results", alleging a conspiracy similar to 2020. "We are completely confident that we are forming the government with a clear majority," he said, cautioning officials against any "unconstitutional" actions during counting.

Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

The Mahagathbandhan continues to claim a strong showing. RJD leader Prem Chand said, "We will get more than 162 seats." Tejashwi Yadav reiterated through an online meeting with district officials that RJD workers are "alert, vigilant, and fully prepared" to ensure the fairness of the counting process.

In the 2020 polling took place in three phases. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secured 125 seats, while the opposition Mahagathbandhan (MGB) won 110.

Among the major parties in NDA, the JD(U) contested on 115 constituencies and secured 43 seats, while the BJP won 74 out of 110 seats it contested. In Mahagathbandhan, the RJD contested 144 seats and won 75, and the Congress won 19 seats out of 70.

What did the Exit Polls Predict? Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

What happened in the 2020 Assembly Elections in Bihar? In 2020, the incumbent NDA emerged as the winner, securing 125 elected MLAs, while the principal opposition coalition, Mahagathbandhan, won 110 seats. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar.

(With agency inputs)