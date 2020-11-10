Bihar Assembly election results 2020: How did high-profile constituencies vote?

Weeks before the polls, the Lok Janshakti Party parted ways with the BJP-JD(U) alliance, citing dissatisfaction with Nitish Kumar’s work. However, the LJP decided to field candidates only against the JD(U), and not against the BJP. Some BJP members, including once-CM contender Rajendra Singh, have joined the LJP since then, and are contesting the polls. There have been claims that the LJP walkout was instigated by the BJP in an effort to sideline Nitish Kumar, and become the dominant partner in Bihar’s next government. But exit polls suggest that such calculations may go awry, as the Opposition RJD-Congress-Left alliance is likely to make gains.