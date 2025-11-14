Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who's winning? Counting of votes today

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The stage is set in Bihar as counting begins today for all 243 Assembly seats. The state voted in two phases, on November 6 and 11, recording one of its highest-ever turnouts.

The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc sought votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.

Why does Bihar matter?

The Bihar election assumes significance not just because it is one of the largest states in the Hindi belt, but also because of the state's relatively poor economic condition. Bihar contributes approximately 2.8% of India’s total economy, despite having 10% of the population, which indicates a lower average economic output per person compared to many other states.

Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest in its electoral history — setting the stage for a fiercely contested result. As counting begins, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are claiming the surge in voting reflects public support for their campaigns.

But does high turnout signal anti-incumbency, change, or consolidation? Will it be Nitish Kumar again, or will former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav wrest power this time? The answer will be known soon.

What did the Exit Polls Predict?

Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.

What is the time and date of the counting of votes?

Counting arrangements have been made for all 243 assembly seats and will commence at 8:00 AM today. The postal ballot counting will begin first, followed by the counting of EVMs at 8:30 AM.

Follow LIVE Updates on Bihar Elections 2025 Results Here: