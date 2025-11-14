Bihar Election Result 2025 LIVE: Nitish Kumar or Tejashwi Yadav - who's winning? Counting of votes today

Bihar Assembly Election Result 2025 LIVE: The stage is set in Bihar as counting begins today for all 243 Assembly seats. The state voted in two phases, on November 6 and 11, recording one of its highest-ever turnouts.
The ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) sought re-election, banking on the two-decade-long rule of Nitish Kumar in the state and the 11-year rule of the PM Modi government at the Centre. The Mahagathbandhan or INDIA bloc sought votes on the basis of anti-incumbency, misgovernance, and job promises.
Why does Bihar matter?
The Bihar election assumes significance not just because it is one of the largest states in the Hindi belt, but also because of the state's relatively poor economic condition. Bihar contributes approximately 2.8% of India’s total economy, despite having 10% of the population, which indicates a lower average economic output per person compared to many other states.
Bihar recorded a historic voter turnout of 67.13%, the highest in its electoral history — setting the stage for a fiercely contested result. As counting begins, both the NDA and the INDIA bloc are claiming the surge in voting reflects public support for their campaigns.
But does high turnout signal anti-incumbency, change, or consolidation? Will it be Nitish Kumar again, or will former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav wrest power this time? The answer will be known soon.
What did the Exit Polls Predict?
Most exit polls predicted a win for the ruling NDA, with one projecting a close fight between the ruling alliance and the opposition Mahagathbandhan. Exit polls have historically been inaccurate.
What is the time and date of the counting of votes?
Counting arrangements have been made for all 243 assembly seats and will commence at 8:00 AM today. The postal ballot counting will begin first, followed by the counting of EVMs at 8:30 AM.
In 2020, the incumbent NDA emerged as the winner with 125 elected MLAs, whereas the principal opposition coalition of Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Nitish Kumar was sworn in as the chief minister of Bihar.
With the Jan Suraaj Party, led by former poll strategist Prashant Kishor, making its electoral debut, all eyes are on whether the state's political landscape is in for a major shake-up or a familiar verdict.
Bihar registered a record high voter turnout of nearly 67% overall, its highest in all elections since 1951. Historically, a big increase in turnout has preceded a change in government at least three past elections in Bihar.
The EC has extended the Model Code of Conduct in the Patna district till 16 November to maintain law and order following the counting of votes for the Bihar polls today, a statement by the District Administration said on Thursday.
"Across the state, counting arrangements have been made in all 243 Assembly Constituencies. Counting will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers (ROs) in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents," the Election Commission said in a statement
Most of the exit polls predicted a clean sweep for the NDA in the polls. Exit Polls, as we know, have rarely been accurate. But if the surveys are proven right, for once, Nitish Kumar is set to return as chief minister for the record tenth time.
