In charts: How NDA is on its way to beating anti-incumbency in Bihar
Summary
Early counting trends put the NDA firmly in the lead, with the alliance crossing the halfway mark and tightening its grip on Bihar as results continue to roll in.
The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is currently leading on more than the required 122 seats to win the elections, suggesting another comeback for Nitish Kumar.
