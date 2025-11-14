In charts: How NDA is on its way to beating anti-incumbency in Bihar

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is currently leading on more than the required 122 seats to win the elections, suggesting another comeback for Nitish Kumar.

The alliance is leading in 137 out of 243 seats as of 10:30 a.m.

Early counting trends showed that the Janata Dal (United) is leading in 61 seats, accounting for 32% of the seat share and 18.2% of the vote share. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is ahead in 56 seats, accounting for 30.8% seat share and 22.8% vote share.

Both parties had contested 101 seats in the assembly election that went to the polls in two phases this month.

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI(M) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) — seems to be struggling to make, leading on just 48 seats. The RJD has a seat share of 17.2% while accounting for the highest vote share of 23.5%.

The early trend is broadly in line with exit polls that had projected a clear win for the ruling alliance.