Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
READ NEXT STORY
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  In charts: How NDA is on its way to beating anti-incumbency in Bihar

In charts: How NDA is on its way to beating anti-incumbency in Bihar

Manjul Paul , Nandita Venkatesan , Payal Bhattacharya

Early counting trends put the NDA firmly in the lead, with the alliance crossing the halfway mark and tightening its grip on Bihar as results continue to roll in.

Early counting trends showed that the Janata Dal (United) is leading in Bihar.
Gift this article

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is currently leading on more than the required 122 seats to win the elections, suggesting another comeback for Nitish Kumar.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar is currently leading on more than the required 122 seats to win the elections, suggesting another comeback for Nitish Kumar.

The alliance is leading in 137 out of 243 seats as of 10:30 a.m.

The alliance is leading in 137 out of 243 seats as of 10:30 a.m.

Early counting trends showed that the Janata Dal (United) is leading in 61 seats, accounting for 32% of the seat share and 18.2% of the vote share. The Bharatiya Janata Party, on the other hand, is ahead in 56 seats, accounting for 30.8% seat share and 22.8% vote share.

Both parties had contested 101 seats in the assembly election that went to the polls in two phases this month.

Also Read | Bihar election: A flood of cash promises—can the state afford them?
Also Read | In Bihar elections, it’s Nitish Kumar vs Nitish Kumar

The Mahagathbandhan (MGB) — comprising the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress, CPI-ML, CPI, CPI(M) and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) — seems to be struggling to make, leading on just 48 seats. The RJD has a seat share of 17.2% while accounting for the highest vote share of 23.5%.

The early trend is broadly in line with exit polls that had projected a clear win for the ruling alliance.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Manjul Paul

Manjul Paul is a data journalist at Mint who specialises in creating compelling narratives from raw data. With expertise in data analysis and research, she covers climate change, Indian corporates, economics, automobiles, policy-making, energy transition and many others.
Catch all the live action on Assembly Election Results 2025, exclusive coverage from the streets of Bihar, minute- by-minute trend and tally analysis, and Latest News Updates on Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates. Check latest updates on Bihar Chunav.