On Bihar’s election trail: Women voters may hold the key again, and Nitish Kumar knows it
Gulam Jeelani 5 min read 02 Nov 2025, 03:30 pm IST
As Bihar gears up for elections, women voters emerge as a pivotal force, influenced by cash doles and welfare schemes. Political leaders are divided on their effectiveness, but the impact on voter turnout is undeniable. Will women-centric schemes translate into electoral success?
Araria/Supaul/Madhepura: On board a local bus from Araria to Saharsa in the northeastern part of Bihar, on NH 231, Rajiv Kumar, a resident of Kishanpur village in Supaul district, says it is too early to predict the outcome of the assembly election.
