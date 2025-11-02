The power of women voters is seen in other states as well. Cash transfers to women have been effective for the NDA in Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra, as well as for the Congress in Karnataka and Himachal Pradesh. As many as 11.3 crore women are receiving payments of ₹1,000-2,500 per month across 11 states, according to a policy brief by Prof Prabha Kotiswaran of King's College, London. Five states have offered similar cash transfers, Prof Kotiswaran said in the report.