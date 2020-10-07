Bihar assembly elections 2020: BJP's Usha Vidyarthi joins LJP

New Delhi: Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Usha Vidyarthi joined the Lok Janashakti Party (LJP) in New Delhi today. Vidyarthi joined the LJP in the presence of party chief Chirag Paswan .

It is important to note that Paswan himself had rooted for bringing over Vidyarthi to the party's fold. This move has created a flutter in the ranks of the Janata Dal United (JDU).

The LJP has decided to fight the Bihar Assembly elections outside the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) this time. The party has, however, said it will not field candidates from the seats on which the BJP is fighting.

But, it will give out tickets to party's candidates on 122 seats from which Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's JDU is fielding candidates.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly will be held on October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

