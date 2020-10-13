Bihar assembly elections 2020: Shiv Sena to contest 40-50 seats

Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats in the upcoming assembly elections in Bihar. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said that there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. "Shiv Sena will contest 40-50 seats, there is no talk about alliance with anyone till now. I'll go to Patna next week. Local parties including that of Pappu Yadav want to talk to us," ANI tweeted quoting Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut as saying.

Elections to the 243-seat Bihar Assembly will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

Janata Dal (United) president and chief minister Nitish Kumar will remain the leader National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Bihar, and its chief ministerial candidate. While the JD(U) will contest 122 seats in the 243-member assembly, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will contest from 121 seats.

More than 52,000 voters belonging to Senior Citizen (above 80 years of age) and PwD (Persons with Disabilities) categories, have opted to exercise the facility to vote through postal ballots in the forthcoming phase 1 of General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Bihar 2020, the Election Commission said on Monday.

"These electors will be provided postal ballots on pre-informed date(s) by the Returning Officers with proper security and videography arrangements to ensure secrecy, safety, and transparency in the process. This is the first time that postal ballot facility is being extended to both the categories in Bihar elections," the EC said.

