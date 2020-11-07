Bihar Exit Polls 2020: What are exit polls and how accurate are the results?

A total of 243 constituencies, three phases amid a global pandemic, millions of voters — the battle for Bihar has reached its final stage on Saturday. All eyes are set on 10 November when the results of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 will be declared. Before that, there will be numerous exit polls predicting the fate of candidates who took part in the fray. Exit polls will come shortly after the third phase of the Bihar Assembly elections 2020 concludes. The fight in Bihar is mainly between two main stakeholders — National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and the Opposition Grand Alliance (GA).