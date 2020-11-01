Bihar assembly elections 2020: Where all PM Modi will be rallying today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar today to garner support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four back to back rallies in Bihar today to garner support for the NDA candidates in the poll-bound state. Modi will start his Sunday election tour with a rally in Chapra, the political bastion of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad. As per the itinerary, from Chapra he will go to Samastipur to address a public meeting in Housing Board ground, then at Gandhi maidan in Motihari and will end the campaign trip with a rally in Bagaha.

Campaigning for the second phase will end today evening. Among others, Raghopur, the assembly constituency of opposition Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Hasanpur in Samastipur from where his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray will go to vote in the second phase on November 3.

Campaigning for the second phase will end today evening. Among others, Raghopur, the assembly constituency of opposition Grand Alliance chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav and Hasanpur in Samastipur from where his elder brother Tej Pratap Yadav is in the fray will go to vote in the second phase on November 3. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Modi will address a rally at Airport ground in Chapra, which has been the political "karmabhoomi" (place of work) of the jailed RJD president. Prasad had taken a plunge into electoral politics with a win from Chapra Lok Sabha seat in 1977 at an age of 29. Former union minister and BJP's national spokesman Rajiv Pratap Rudy is currently the MP from Chapra.

This will be Modi's third election tour of Bihar. He addressed rallies at Dehri, Gaya and Bhagalpur on October 23 and came to the state again on October 28 to attend election meetings in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

A total of 71 assembly constituencies of Bihar went for polls on 28 October in the first phase of three-phase elections amid tight security and with COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Bihar is witnessing a triangular contest with the ruling JDU-BJP alliance and grand alliance (RJD, Congress and others) and Chirag Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party (LJP).Polling for the second phase to take place on November 3 and for the third phase on November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.