Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP, JDU to contest 101 seats each; Check NDA's seat distribution here

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) are set to contest 101 seats each, in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, as per the seat-sharing announced by NDA on Sunday.

The seat distribution is as follows:

JDU - 101

BJP - 101

LJP(R)- 29

RLM - 06

HAM - 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in November 2025 to fill all 243 seats. Voting will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11 while the counting will be held on November 16.

The first phase will see polling in 121 Assembly constituencies in central Bihar on 6 November. The second phase will cover 122 seats, in the north, east and south on 11 November, as per the election schedule.

The current assembly term ends on November 22.