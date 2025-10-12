Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP, JDU to contest 101 seats each; Check NDA's seat distribution here

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) are set to contest 101 seats each, in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, as per the seat-sharing announced by NDA on Sunday.

The seat distribution is as follows:

JDU - 101

BJP - 101

LJP(R)- 29

RLM - 06

HAM - 06

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in November 2025 to fill all 243 seats. Voting will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11 while the counting will be held on November 16.

The first phase will see polling in 121 Assembly constituencies in central Bihar on 6 November. The second phase will cover 122 seats, in the north, east and south on 11 November, as per the election schedule.

The current assembly term ends on November 22.

Seat sharing for other parties On Saturday, the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi said his party plans to contest 100 seats in the Bihar Assembly Elections – five times more than it fielded in 2020.

The INDIA bloc is yet to announce the list of candidates and its seat-sharing formula despite a meeting a RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav's residence last week.

The newly formed Janshakti Janata Dal (JJD) party's founder and Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son Tej Pratap Yadav said the party will be announcing their candidates on Monday, October 13, reported ANI. Yadav himself will be contesting from the Mahua assembly constituency, the same seat he had won during the 2015 elections, while still being with the RJD. He was expelled from the RJD earlier this year. (This is a developing story. Keep checking for more updates)