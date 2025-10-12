Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: BJP, JDU to contest 101 seats each; Check NDA's seat distribution here

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal (United) (JDU) are set to contest 101 seats each, in the upcoming Bihar Assembly Elections, as per the seat-sharing announced by NDA on Sunday.
The seat distribution is as follows:
JDU - 101
BJP - 101
LJP(R)- 29
RLM - 06
HAM - 06
The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in November 2025 to fill all 243 seats. Voting will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11 while the counting will be held on November 16.
The first phase will see polling in 121 Assembly constituencies in central Bihar on 6 November. The second phase will cover 122 seats, in the north, east and south on 11 November, as per the election schedule.
The current assembly term ends on November 22.
