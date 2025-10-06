Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 dates out: Check full polling schedule

The elections for 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, October 6.

The results will be announced on November 14 paving way for a new government in Bihar.

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

First Phase: 121 Seats Date of issue of gazette notification: October 10

Last date of nomination: October 17

Date of scrutiny: October 18

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 20

Date of poll: November 6

Second Phase: 122 Seats Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date of nomination: October 20

Date of scrutiny: October 21

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 23

Date of poll: November 11

Counting of votes on : November 14

Other Key Numbers Total electors: 7.43 crore

Male voters: 3.92 crore

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Transgenders: 1,725

People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh

Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh

Centenarians (100 years): 14,000

Service Electors: 1.63 lakh

Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore