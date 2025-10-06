Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 dates out: Check full polling schedule

The elections for 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, October 6.
The results will be announced on November 14 paving way for a new government in Bihar.
The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.
Date of issue of gazette notification: October 10
Last date of nomination: October 17
Date of scrutiny: October 18
Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 20
Date of poll: November 6
Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13
Last date of nomination: October 20
Date of scrutiny: October 21
Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 23
Date of poll: November 11
Counting of votes on : November 14
Total electors: 7.43 crore
Male voters: 3.92 crore
Women voters: 3.5 crore
Transgenders: 1,725
People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh
Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh
Centenarians (100 years): 14,000
Service Electors: 1.63 lakh
Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore
First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh
