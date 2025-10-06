Subscribe

Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 dates out: Check full polling schedule

The Bihar Legislative Assembly elections are set for November 6 and 11, with a total of 243 seats contested. Key statistics reveal a diverse electorate, including over 7.43 crore voters. Discover the critical dates and parties involved in this pivotal election.

Gulam Jeelani
Updated6 Oct 2025, 05:20 PM IST
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025.
New Delhi: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi during a press conference regarding the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections, in New Delhi, Monday, Oct. 6, 2025. (PTI)

The elections for 243 seats of Bihar Legislative Assembly will be held in two phases – November 6 and 11, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced on Monday, October 6.

The results will be announced on November 14 paving way for a new government in Bihar.

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

First Phase: 121 Seats

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 10

Last date of nomination: October 17

Date of scrutiny: October 18

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 20

Date of poll: November 6

Second Phase: 122 Seats

Date of issue of gazette notification: October 13

Last date of nomination: October 20

Date of scrutiny: October 21

Last date of withdrawal of nomination: October 23

Date of poll: November 11

Counting of votes on : November 14

Other Key Numbers

Total electors: 7.43 crore

Male voters: 3.92 crore

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Transgenders: 1,725

People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh

Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh

Centenarians (100 years): 14,000

Service Electors: 1.63 lakh

Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore

First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh

 
 
