Bihar Assembly Elections 2025: Election official suspended, FIR registered after VVPAT slips found on roadside

An assistant returning officer was suspended on Saturday, and a case was filed after a large number of VVPAT slips were discovered on a roadside in Samastipur district, Bihar, according to an official statement, PTI reported.

The slips were found scattered near a college in the Sarairanjan assembly segment.

The Election Commission took immediate action after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The statement issued by the Chief Electoral Officer's office said the district magistrate has been directed to visit the spot and inquire into the matter.

“As these are VVPAT slips of a mock poll, the integrity of the polling process remains uncompromised. The contesting candidates have also been informed by the DM. However, the ARO is being suspended for negligence and an FIR is being registered against him,” it said.

An investigation has also been launched, the statement added.

The first phase of the assembly elections, covering 121 seats, was held on November 6.