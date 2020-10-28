Bihar assembly elections: 5 major issues will decide fate of political leaders

According to a public survey conducted by the Centre for the Studies of Developing Societies (CSDS) earlier this year, the people of Bihar believe the reason behind worsening law and order is the complicity between the police and political leaders. The CSDS survey reads that 34 per cent of the people surveyed believe that the police themselves violate the rules and regulations. A total of 77 per cent hold an opinion that there is a nexus between the political leaders and police, leading to a low degree of trust of the public in the police department.