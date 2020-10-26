Subscribe
Home >Elections 2019 >Assembly Elections 2019 >Bihar assembly elections: Campaigning for first phase of polls to end today
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar addresses to crowed during an election meeting, ahead of Bihar Assembly elections, at Alauli in Khagaria on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

Bihar assembly elections: Campaigning for first phase of polls to end today

1 min read . 10:52 AM IST Staff Writer

  • Several big leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will hold election rallies today
  • Bihar will vote on October 28 for the first phase of elections

Patna: The campaigning for the first phase of Bihar Assembly Elections will end in the evening today. Top leaders of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition 'Mahagathbandhan' are making a last-ditch effort to woo the voters.

Several big leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) chief Chirag Paswan will hold election rallies today.

Bihar will vote on October 28 for the first phase of elections. A total of 71 assembly constituencies spread over 16 districts will go to polls, and 31,000 polling station have been established. In the first phase of elections, the fate of 1,066 candidates will be decided by 2,14,6,960 voters s per the Election Commission.

Bihar will vote in 3 phases--On October 28, November 3, November 7 and the results will be announced on November 10.

BJP is in alliance with JDU in the state and hopes to return to power in Bihar under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The NDA is in direct contest with coalition comprising of RJD, Congress and left parties.

