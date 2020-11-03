The second phase of Bihar polls will be held in 94 assembly constituencies spread over 17 districts of the state today. The campaigning for this phase of the elections ended on November 1 evening.

Total number of candidates

A total of 1,463 candidates are contesting in this phase of the election out of which 1,316 are men, 146 women and one is transgender, according to Election Commission of India (ECI) data.

Maximum number of candidates

The maximum number of candidates contesting from one constituency is 27 from Maharajganj in Siwan district.

Minimum number of candidates

The minimum number of candidates contesting from one constituency is 4 from Darauli in Siwan district.

Nine constituencies of Patna going to polls in this phase

Nine constituencies of Bihar's capital Patna are going to polls in this phase. Besides Patna, the other districts in the fray are West Champaran, East Champaran, Sheohar, Sitamarhi, Madhubani, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Gopalganj, Siwan, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Begusarai, Khagaria, Bhagalpur and Nalanda.

Ministers whose fate would be sealed today

Road Construction Minister Nand Kishore Yadav from Patna Sahib constituency, Rural Development Minister Shrawan Kumar from the Nalanda constituency, Ramsevak Singh from Hathua constituency and Rana Randhir Singh from Madhuban constituency.

Other important candidates in this phase

Among the other important candidates in the fray in this phase of the Bihar election, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi's elder brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district.

Congress leader and actor Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha is also contesting in the second phase of the election from Bankipur constituency in Patna district.

According to the Election Commission, more than 2.85 crore voters will cast their votes in the second phase. Of the total 2,85,50,285 voters 1,50,33,034 are male, 1,35,16,271 female and 980 transgender, EC data revealed.

The Election Commission further said that it has set up a total of 41,362 booths at 18,823 polling stations.

Bihar went for the first phase of elections on October 28 which witnessed 55.69 per cent polling. The next two phases of polls will be held on November 3 and 7 and the results will be declared on November 10.

