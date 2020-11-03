Among the other important candidates in the fray in this phase of the Bihar election, RJD leader and Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav is contesting from the Raghopur constituency in Vaishali district. Tejashwi's elder brother and RJD leader Tej Pratap Yadav is contesting from the Hasanpur constituency in Samastipur district.