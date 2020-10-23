Bihar assembly elections: PM Modi to address three rallies today

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address three rallies in in poll-bound Bihar today. Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to hold 12 election rallies in Bihar starting from today.

In a tweet, PM Modi said that he will be holding rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur today. He will present the development agenda of the ruling National Democratic Alliance before the people and seek their support for it.

"Will have the opportunity to be in the midst of brothers and sisters of Bihar tomorrow. Will address rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur. Will present the NDA's development agenda before people and seek their blessings for the alliance," PM Modi tweeted in Hindi.

कल बिहार के अपने भाइयों और बहनों के बीच रहने का अवसर मिलेगा। सासाराम, गया और भागलपुर में रैलियों को संबोधित करूंगा। इस दौरान एनडीए के विकास के एजेंडे को जनता-जनार्दन के सामने रखूंगा और उनसे अपने गठबंधन के लिए आशीर्वाद मांगूंगा। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 22, 2020

-On October 23, he will hold rallies in Sasaram, Gaya and Bhagalpur.

-On October 28, Prime Minister will hold rallies in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur and Patna.

On November 3, he will hold rallies in Chhapra, East Champaran, West Champaran, Saharsa and Araria will be held."

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman released the manifesto for Bihar assembly polls which promised free vaccine once it has been cleared by the ICMR.

"The NDA government in Bihar has set an example before the country in the fight against corona. It's our resolve that once the vaccine against the coronavirus has been cleared by the ICMR, we will make it available to the people of Bihar free of cost," said the manifesto. The promise figured at the top of the BJP's election document.

The BJP and the JDU had agreed to contest on 121-122 seats respectively in the 243-member assembly.

Bihar assembly elections will be held in three phases -- October 28, November 3, and 7 and the counting of votes will take place on November 10.

