Bihar assembly elections: RJD leader Sunil Kumar booked after saying, ‘will make Nepal-like situation on streets’

RJD leader Sunil Kumar was on Thursday booked for making “inflammatory remarks”, a day ahead of the counting of votes polled in the Bihar assembly elections, police said.

Counting will begin at 8 am on Friday at 46 centres across 38 districts of the state.

Speaking to reporters here earlier in the day, Kumar had said, “People have voted for a change. Tejashwi Yadav's government will be formed in 2025. In 2020, the counting was halted for four hours, and if something like that happens this time as well, we will see a Nepal-like situation on the streets... Responsible officials will not be spared .”

The video of his statement has since gone viral on social media.

“His remarks are provocative and inflammatory, and may adversely impact the law and order situation. A case has been registered against him and appropriate action will be taken accordingly,” said Nitish Chandra Dhariya, Deputy SP, Cyber Cell (Patna district).

Reacting to the RJD leader’s comments, Union minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan told reporters, “They are trying to create an atmosphere of anarchy… It is worrying, when a prominent party of the country is trying to provoke people; it means they know they're losing.”