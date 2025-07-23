Bihar Assembly Polls 2025: Tejashwi Yadav hints at poll boycott? – 'if everything is fixed, why hold elections?

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav suggested on July 23 that the Opposition in Bihar can even discuss boycotting the upcoming assembly elections, if required.

“We can discuss this too. We will see what people want.. when everything is fixed, then why need elections?” the former deputy chief minister of Bihar told a news agency.

Bihar will go to polls later this year. The opposition RJD-Congress alliance of the INDIA bloc will face off against Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led National Democratic Alliance of the BJP, JD-U, and other parties in the upcoming polls.

Yadav was perhaps referring to the controversial voter list revision exercise underway in poll-bound Bihar. The Opposition, including RJD and its INDIA bloc ally Congress, has dubbed the exercise ‘a rigging attempt’ orchestrated by the Election Commission under instructions from the ruling regime.

The issue even reached the Parliament, where both Houses were adjourned for the day today amid the Opposition's protest demanding a discussion on special intensive revision (SIR) during the ongoing Monsoon Session. In Bihar, too, the Monsoon Session of Assembly saw discussions on the poll panel's exercise.

The Election Commission has maintained that the intensified revision's objective is to ensure that the names of all eligible citizens are included in the electoral roll so as to enable them to exercise their franchise, that no ineligible voter is included in the electoral roll, and that complete transparency is introduced in the process of adding or deleting electors in the electoral roll.

The Supreme Court had on July 10 allowed the Election Commission of India to continue with its SIR of electoral rolls in poll-bound Bihar. The top court, however, asked the poll panel to consider using the Aadhaar card, the Election card, and the ration card as valid documents for voter identification.