Bihar bypolls 2024: Ruling NDA leads in 3 assembly seats, BSP holds one

Bihar bypolls 2024: The NDA alliance in Bihar led three of four assembly constituencies during polls on November 13. BJP's Vishal Prashant, Deepa Kumari of Hindustani Awam Morcha, and Manorma Devi of JD(U) were ahead. 

Livemint
Published23 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Voters using their right to franchise during the Phulpur bypolls in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT)
Voters using their right to franchise during the Phulpur bypolls in Prayagraj on Wednesday (HT)(HT_PRINT)

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar took an early lead in three out of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13, as per officials on Saturday. NDA candidates were leading in Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in the lead in Ramgarh, based on the initial trends from the vote counting.

Also Read: Bypoll Election Results 2024 Live Updates: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leading by 2L votes in Wayanad; BJP leads in 6 UP seats

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Vishal Prashant of the BJP was leading in Tarari by 2,636 votes over his nearest rival, Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, after the completion of the second round of counting, PTI reported.

In the Imamganj constituency, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 1,553 votes over her nearest rival, Raushan Kumar of the RJD after the sixth round of counting.

Initially, Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, was trailing.

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the Belaganj assembly seat, Manorma Devi of JD(U), an NDA alliance partner, was ahead by 7,928 votes over her closest competitor, Vishwanath Kumar Singh of the RJD, after four rounds of counting.

Also Read: ’Too late to interfere’: Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party’s plea to postpone Bihar by-elections junked by SC

In Ramgarh, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the BSP led by 3,033 votes over his nearest opponent, Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP, after four rounds of counting.

The counting for the four assembly constituencies began at 8 AM under strict security measures.

These constituencies became vacant after the MLAs from these areas were elected to the Lok Sabha in the last general elections.

(With inputs from PTI)

Key Takeaways
  • The NDA alliance is currently leading in three out of four Bihar assembly seats, showcasing its electoral strength.
  • The BSP’s performance in Ramgarh indicates a competitive political landscape in Bihar.
  • The bypoll results could influence future electoral strategies for both NDA and opposition parties in Bihar.

First Published:23 Nov 2024, 12:01 PM IST
Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBihar bypolls 2024: Ruling NDA leads in 3 assembly seats, BSP holds one

