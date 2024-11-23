Bihar bypolls 2024: Ruling NDA leads in 3 assembly seats, BSP holds one

The ruling NDA alliance in Bihar took an early lead in three out of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls were held on November 13, as per officials on Saturday. NDA candidates were leading in Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj, while the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) was in the lead in Ramgarh, based on the initial trends from the vote counting.

According to the Election Commission of India (ECI) website, Vishal Prashant of the BJP was leading in Tarari by 2,636 votes over his nearest rival, Raju Yadav of the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) Liberation, after the completion of the second round of counting, PTI reported.

In the Imamganj constituency, Deepa Kumari of the Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular), an alliance partner of the NDA, was leading by 1,553 votes over her nearest rival, Raushan Kumar of the RJD after the sixth round of counting.

Initially, Kumari, the daughter-in-law of Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi, was trailing.

Manjhi, who previously represented the Imamganj seat, vacated it following his election to Lok Sabha from Gaya in the 2024 parliamentary elections.

In the Belaganj assembly seat, Manorma Devi of JD(U), an NDA alliance partner, was ahead by 7,928 votes over her closest competitor, Vishwanath Kumar Singh of the RJD, after four rounds of counting.

In Ramgarh, Satish Kumar Singh Yadav of the BSP led by 3,033 votes over his nearest opponent, Ashok Kumar Singh of the BJP, after four rounds of counting.

The counting for the four assembly constituencies began at 8 AM under strict security measures.

These constituencies became vacant after the MLAs from these areas were elected to the Lok Sabha in the last general elections.