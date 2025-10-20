Bihar Election: A ₹3 crore luxury car, ₹35 lakh in gold — inside RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav’s net worth

Bihar Election: Bhojpuri superstar Khesari Lal Yadav, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) candidate from the assembly seat in Bihar's Saran district, has declared that he owns moveable and immovable assets worth ₹24.81 crore.

Yadav, who filed the affidavit under his original name, Shatrughan Yadav and is one of the best-known singers and actors in the most popular dialect of Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh, joined the RJD last week.

Chapra will vote in the first phase of the Bihar Assembly Election on November 6. Yadav's wife, Chanda, a homemaker, also joined the party on Thursday in Patna.

Khesari Lal has ₹ 24 Cr net worth In the affidavit filed before the returning officer along with the nomination paper, Yadav declared that he owns moveable assets worth ₹16.89 crore and immovable properties owned by him are worth ₹7.91 crore. His wife Chanda owns moveable assets worth ₹90.02 lakh and immovable properties of ₹6.49 crore.

The singer, who is contesting elections for the first time, said, "My heart has always been with the RJD."

The Bhojpuri superstar has ₹5 lakh in cash and while his wife has ₹2 lakh. Yadav has several bank accounts and gold jewellery worth ₹35 lakh. Yadav's movable assets include a luxury car worth ₹3 crore – a Land Rover Defender – which he purchased in 2023.

Yadav has appeared in around 100 films and performed as a vocalist in more than 5,000 Bhojpuri songs.

Yadav's annual income is down Yadav's annual income in 2023-24 was ₹73.5 Lakhs, down from ₹95.02 Lakhs in 2022-23. Yadav's annual income in 2020-21 was ₹1,01 Crore, according to the election affidavit.

Yadav has claimed that his father, Mangaru Yadav, initially worked as a street vendor during the mornings and as a security guard at night. Khesari used to graze cattle and sell their milk in his childhood.

Later, he moved to Delhi, where he started selling ‘litti-chokha’ with his parents and wife.

When is Bihar Assembly Election 2025? The Bihar assembly election 2025 is being held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The results will be announced on 14 November. The NDA combination of Janata Dal (United) and BJP is contesting against the INDIA bloc comprising the RJD, the Congress and other parties in the upcoming polls.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is contesting 101 of the 243 seats as part of a seat-sharing formula within the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced all the names. The Janata Dal (United), the senior NDA ally in Bihar, is also contesting on 101 seats.

The INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD and the Congress, has not announced a seat-sharing formula, but both parties have released the names of the candidates.