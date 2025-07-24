Bihar Election 2025, a battle of fish fry, mutton rogan josh and biryani?

Bihar Election 2025: These days, 'Fish fry', 'mutton rogan josh', and 'biryani' are more talked about in Bihar than the state's own speciality 'litti chokha', for all political reasons.

Advertisement

The controversy over "mutton rogan josh" being served at a meeting of NDA leaders in Bihar, Patna, is the latest showdown in which culinary preferences have triggered political debates.

For RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, "mutton rogan josh" is not just a non-veg delicacy but a jibe and revenge against those who accused him of being "seasonal sanatani" for eating fish fry, apparently during Navratri.

New entrant Prashant Kishor's biryani also makes a mention on the menu of controversies. Here's how food choices are giving Bihar politicians a taste of politics.

Fish fry Last year, just ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Tejashwi Yadav was embroiled in controversy over a video showing him grabbing a bite of fish fry in between election campaigns.

Advertisement

"Kuch logon ko bahut mirchi lagega," Tejashwi's ally Mukesh Sahani said as he enjoyed the meal alongside the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar.

While many, including several BJP leaders, slammed Tejashwi for eating a non-vegetarian meal during Navratri, the RJD leader claimed that the footage was shot before Navratri festival -- when the Hindu community observe austerities.

Advertisement

Top BJP leaders Rajnath Singh and Giriraj Singh had accused Tejashwi of "appeasement politics." Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also said the INDIA bloc leaders were inspired by a 'Mughal' mindset and they enjoy hurting the sentiments of the people.

But Tejashwi claimed that he deliberately posted the video late to check the ‘IQ’ of BJP leaders, who have “no knowledge and never talked about real issues..."

He launched another video of himself enjoying oranges in a helicopter. He took the potshots at the BJP and questioned if anyone would be offended by the color orange.

Mutton Rogan Josh The latest dish on Bihar's political controversy menu is Mutton Rogan Josh.

Tejashwi Yadav, who has repeatedly drawn flak from the ruling NDA for consuming non-vegetarian food during Navratra and Saawan, hit back at NDA leaders for savouring mutton in the holy month of Saawan -- that too on a Monday.

Advertisement

Saawan Mondays, also known as Saawan Somwars, are the Mondays that fall during the Hindu month of Saawan (also known as Shravan). This month is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and observing fasts and performing puja on these Mondays is considered highly auspicious.

Yadav posted an undated video on X, showing a container with a label "mutton rogan josh" written on it. The Times of India reported that the video was shot in the central hall of the Bihar Assembly on Monday.

Yadav wrote, "With the boundless blessings and grace of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji, BJP ministers and MLAs are relishing mutton 🥩 on the Mondays of Saawan."

"We have no objection to anyone's food choice, but the PM should not be ‘selective' in his attacks. While he finds it pleasing that his party leaders eat mutton during Shravan, he doesn't hesitate to attack opposition leaders even though they avoid non-vegetarian foods," Tejashwi posted on social media.

Advertisement

Also Read | Easter recipe: How to make mutton xacuti like a chef

"Maybe the caterer also arranged for the mutton dish along with vegetarian food, but did Tejashwi only watch who ate the mutton?" state BJP spokesperson Manoj Sharma was quoted by TOI as saying on Tuesday.

Last week, Union minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh triggered a similar controversy when he hosted a mutton party for his supporters in Lakhisarai

Advertisement

In a video that went viral, Lalan — a former national president of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) - is heard saying that he arranged both "vegetarian and non-vegetarian" foods.

Also Read | Bihar Election 2025: Tejashwi Yadav hints at poll boycott amid SIR row

Speaking to PTI Video, Tejashwi took a dig at Singh, saying, “We have been called anti-Sanatan by them. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Motihari tomorrow, will be full of appreciation for Lalan.”

Advertisement

Prashant Kishor's Biryani Recently, reports claimed that Jan Suraaj leader Prashant Kishor's rally in Kishanganj, Bihar, saw a sudden rush of people after news spread that biryani was being brought for those who attended the gathering.

Zee News reported on the incident, claiming that as Kishor spoke at the rally, the audience was sparse, but once the food distribution began, the crowd swelled, leading to chaos and a "mad scramble" for the biryani.

A viral video, that captured the chaos, reportedly showed how some people stood on the wall to get biryani. Many people were seen jumping over the wall and bringing biryani from the other side, NDTV reported.

Mint could not verify the authenticity of the video.

Advertisement

We have been called anti-Sanatan by them. I hope Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his visit to Motihari tomorrow, will be full of appreciation for Lalan.

Local organisers reportedly claimed that provisions were made for around 5,000 people, but the situation, eventually, spiralled out of control.