Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates, fields Ashraf Alam from Kishanganj | Full list here

The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Bihar Elections on Monday. The list was released just ahead of the Election Commission's press conference, wherein the poll officials will release dates for the upcoming Bihar election.
Bihar Election: AAP's 11 candidates
