Bihar Election 2025: AAP releases first list of 11 candidates, fields Ashraf Alam from Kishanganj | Full list here

Bihar Election 2025: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Bihar Elections on Monday.

Akriti Anand
Updated6 Oct 2025, 04:08 PM IST
The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced its first list of 11 candidates for the Bihar Elections on Monday. The list was released just ahead of the Election Commission's press conference, wherein the poll officials will release dates for the upcoming Bihar election.

Bihar Election: AAP's 11 candidates

  1. Begusarai (Begusarai): Dr Meera Singh
  2. Kusheshwarsthan (Darbhanga): Yogi Chaupal
  3. Taraiya (Saran): Amit Kumar Singh
  4. Kasba (Purnia): Bhanu Bharatiya
  5. Benipatti (Madhubani): Shubhada Yadav
  6. Phulwari Sharif (Patna): Arun Kumar Rajak
  7. Bankipur (Patna): Dr Pankaj Kumar
  8. Kishanganj (Kishanganj): Ashraf Alam
  9. Parihar (Sitamarhi): Akhilesh Narayan Thakur
  10. Govindganj (Motihari): Ashok Kumar Singh
  11. Buxar (Buxar): Former Captain Dharamraj Singh

