Bihar Election 2025: AAP to contest solo; Arvind Kejriwal says BJP sent Congress to defeat us

Bihar Election 2025: AAP to contest solo, BJP sent Congress to defeat us, says Arvind Kejriwal

Livemint
Updated3 Jul 2025, 01:25 PM IST
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during an event titled 'Gujarat Jodo Sadasyata Abhiyan', in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, July 2, 2025.
AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal addresses party workers during an event titled 'Gujarat Jodo Sadasyata Abhiyan', in Ahmedabad, Wednesday, July 2, 2025. (PTI)

Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday the party will contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly Election alone, without the support of the Congress or the INDIA bloc allies.

“INDIA bloc was only for Lok Sabha polls. There's no alliance with the Congress now. If there was an alliance then why did Congress contest in Visavadar bypolls. They came to defeat us. The BJP sent Congress to defeat us and cut the votes,” Kejriwal said.

Catch all the live action on Elections and get exclusive coverage on Assembly Election Results 2024 with Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

Business NewsElectionsAssembly ElectionsBihar Election 2025: AAP to contest solo; Arvind Kejriwal says BJP sent Congress to defeat us
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.