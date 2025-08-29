Bihar Election 2025: BJP may win big, new opinion poll predicts ‘surprise’ for Prashant Kishor | Who may gain, lose more

A new opinion poll predicted a huge win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections.

An opinion poll conducted by Times Now-JVC showed that the NDA led by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (United) may win 136 seats in the 243-member Bihar Assembly – comfortably crossing the majority mark of 122 seats.

Meanwhile, the poll suggested that the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal and comprising Congress and Left parties, could bag as many as 75 seats in the state.

How many seats may BJP, JDU, RJD and Congress may win? Times Now-JVC opinion poll predicted a big win for the BJP. It said the BJP's seat share may increase from 74 in the last elections to 81 in the 2025 assembly polls. As per the survey, the BJP is expected to win 64 seats, while it holds an advantage (has an edge in a close fight) on 17 seats.

The opinion poll showed that Nitish Kumar's JD(U) is expected to win 29 seats and has an edge in two assembly constituencies (total: 31). In the last state polls, the JDU had won 43 seats.

Within the INDIA bloc, the Congress may emerge victorious on 10 seats – down from 19 seats in the 2020 polls, while Tejashwi Yadav's RJD may win 52 seats – down from 75 seats in 2020.

Political strategist JVC Sreeram said that if the Congress contests 70 seats of the total 243 seat, the NDA's seat share may go up to 150. “the RJD needs to replace congress in many of the seats,” he added.

Who may gain and who may lose?

Political party 2020 Bihar Election 2025 Bihar Election (Times Now-JVC opinion poll Gain/Loss BJP 74 81 7 JD(U) 43 31 -12 Congress 19 10 -9 RJD 75 52 -23 Jan Suraaj Party 0 2 2 AIMIM 5 3 -2 BSP 1 1 0

The 'surprise' factor in Times Now-JVC polls Political strategist JVC Sreeram said in an interview with Times Now that the opinion revealed something “very surprising” about the upcoming Bihar Elections.

He said political strategists-turned politician Prashant Kishor's Jan Suraaj may make a "huge impact in Left bastions".

JVC Sreeram said Jan Suraaj is "generating support where" the CPI, CPI (ML) and the CPI (M) have presence.

"Youth who have probably supported the communist parties are shifting towards the Jan Suraaj," he said, while adding, "We have seen a lot of traction from the upper castes towards Jan Suraaj."

Methodology of the opinion poll The opinion poll was conducted between July 7 and August 18. As many as 63,419 people were surveyed. Of these, 34,560 were men, and 28,859 were women.