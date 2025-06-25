Bihar Election 2025 Date: EC may announce schedule on... — new update on voters' list offers hint

Bihar Election 2025 Date: The countdown to the Bihar Election 2025 has begun. On Tuesday, the Election Commission shared a major update related to the assembly polls, which hints at a possible timeline for the elections in Bihar.

The poll body announced that it will begin "Special Intensive Revision of Electoral Rolls" in Bihar and conduct "house-to-house verification" to ensure enrollment of all eligible Citizens.

The Commission said this process will start on June 25. It added that a draft electoral roll will be published on August 1, and the final roll will be published on September 30.

'Elections may be announced in October' This timeline indicates that the Bihar assembly elections schedule can be announced in the first week of October. The Bihar Assembly elections will take place in November as the term of the 243-member Bihar

Assembly term ends on November 22.

If sources are to be believed, the election schedule is usually announced within a week of the final publication of the voter list.

"Till now, the procedure has been that the election schedule is announced within a week after the final publication of the list," a senior official associated with the commission was quoted by Navbharat Times as saying. This means that the dates for the Bihar assembly elections can be announced in the first week of October.

EC announces 4-month schedule: According to the calendar released by the Election Commission of India:

From June 25 to July 26, 2025: Booth Level Officer (BLO) will go door-to-door and accept applications related to adding, deleting or modifying the names of voters in the prescribed forms.

From July 27 to July 31: Voter list will be updated on the basis of the forms received.

August 1, 2025: On this basis, a draft of the voter list will be published.

From August 1 to September 1, 2025: Claims and objections will be taken on the basis of draft voters' list.

By September 25: Claims and objections to be disposed off or completed by the Electoral Registrar Officers.

September 30, 2025: The final voter list will be published after settling the claims and objections.

The exercise is being conducted to ensure that no eligible citizen is left out while no ineligible person is included in the Electoral Roll and also to introduce complete transparency in the process of addition or deletion of electors in the electoral rolls.

The last intensive revision for Bihar was conducted by the Commission in 2003.