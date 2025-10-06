Live Updates

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Stage set for Bihar battle, EC to announce poll schedule soon

  • Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: The term of the incumbent Bihar Assembly is ending on 22 November. So the elections for the 243-member assembly have to be held before that date. The election will decide the fate of multi-polar battle.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated6 Oct 2025, 02:26:49 PM IST
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today.
Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Election Commission to announce poll schedule today.

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce dates of Bihar assembly elections today. The voting schedule – expected to be in single or multiple phases – will be announced at a briefing by poll panel at 4 PM.

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

Will Nitish Kumar’s NDA stay in power, or will the RJD-led INDIA bloc take over?

What happened in Bihar Elections 2024?

In 2020, the Bihar Assembly election was held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November.

The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the winner with 125 elected MLAs, whereas the principal opposition coalition of Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister.

7.42 crore voters in Bihar

On 30 September Election Commission published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched.

6 Oct 2025, 02:20:19 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: SIR purified voter list after 20 yrs: CEC

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said on Sunday that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) 'purified' the voters’ list in Bihar after 22 years. “We have an ERO (Electoral Registration Officer) in each of the 243 constituencies. They were assisted by 90,207 BLOs in completing the exercise, which has purified the voters’ list after 22 years,” he said at a press conference on Sunday.

6 Oct 2025, 02:18:17 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Poll dates to be announced at 4 pm

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: The dates of voting in Bihar will be announced today at 4 pm.

6 Oct 2025, 02:10:59 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Nitish inaugurates metro section

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated a section of the Patna Metro on October 6, hours before the announcement of the assembly election dates in the state.

The CM also laid the foundation stones for 6 underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1. The poll panel will announce dates of voting at 4 pm today.

6 Oct 2025, 01:52:08 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Will Nitish Kumar’s NDA stay in power?

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: The election will decide fate or Nitish Kumar who has been serving as the 22nd chief minister of Bihar since 22 February 2015, having previously held the office from 2005 to 2014 and for a short period in 2000. He is Bihar's longest serving chief minister whilst also holding the post for the record 9th term.

Nalanda, Oct 5 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar garlanded during 'worker dialogue program', in Nalanda on Sunday (Patna PRD/ANI Photo).
6 Oct 2025, 01:43:01 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: What CEC said on Aadhaar?

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Chief Election Commission Gyanesh Kumar said on October 5 that the Aadhaar card cannot be considered a proof of citizenship under the Representation of the People Act 1950 and the Aadhaar Act. Kumar was responding to a question on the issue during his visit to poll-bound Bihar.

6 Oct 2025, 01:30:30 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: How many phases of voting is expected?

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: The Election Commission of India will announces the dates of Bihar assembly polls today. What remains to be seen is in how many phases will the election to the 243-member Bihar assembly be held.

The 2020 Bihar elections were held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November.

6 Oct 2025, 01:24:15 PM IST

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: EC to announce poll dates today

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live: Election Commission will announce poll dates for Bihar elections at 4 PM today.

