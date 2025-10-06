Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: Stage set for Bihar battle, EC to announce poll schedule soon

Bihar Election 2025 Date Live Updates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) is all set to announce dates of Bihar assembly elections today. The voting schedule – expected to be in single or multiple phases – will be announced at a briefing by poll panel at 4 PM.

The term of the incumbent Bihar Assembly is ending on 22 November. So the elections for the 243-member assembly have to be held before that date. The election will decide the fate of multi-polar battle.

Bihar Election 2025 Date

The Bihar election 2025 is expected to be a contest between the ruling alliance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Janata Dal United (JDU) and the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Congress party. Election strategist-turned-politician Prashant Kishor is also in the fray with his Jan Suraaj Party.

Will Nitish Kumar’s NDA stay in power, or will the RJD-led INDIA bloc take over?

What happened in Bihar Elections 2024?

In 2020, the Bihar Assembly election was held in three phases on 28 October, 3 November, and 7 November. The results were announced on 10 November.

The incumbent National Democratic Alliance (NDA) emerged as the winner with 125 elected MLAs, whereas the principal opposition coalition of Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats. Nitish Kumar became the chief minister.

7.42 crore voters in Bihar

On 30 September Election Commission published its final electoral roll in Bihar, containing details of 7.42 crore voters, a drop of more than 47 lakh since June, when the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) was launched.

