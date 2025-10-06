Bihar Election 2025 dates out: 3.5 crore women voters, 14,000 aged over 100 | Key figures at a glance

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced dates for the Bihar Elections 2025 on Monday, October 6. He said there are over 7 crore voters in Bihar, and among them, around 3.5 crore are women and 14 lakh are first-time voters.

He also said that as many as 14,000 Bihar voters are aged over 100.

Key figures at a glance: Total electors: 7.43 crore

Male voters: 3.92 crore

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Transgenders: 1,725

People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh

Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh

Centenarians (100 years): 14,000

Service Electors: 1.63 lakh

Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore

First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh

Credit: Election Commission

There are 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. As many as 203 seats are for the general category, two seats for the Scheduled Tribes and 38 seats for the Scheduled Caste category.

Bihar Election 2025 dates released The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.

Poll event First phase (121 constituencies) Second phase (122 constituencies) Date of Issue of Gazette Notification 10.10.2025 13.10.2025 Last Date for making Nominations 17.10.2025 20.10.2025 Date for the scrutiny of Nominations 18.10.2025 21.10.2025 Last date for the withdrawal of candidature 20.10.2025 23.10.2025 Date of Poll 06.11.2025 11.11.2025 Date of Counting 14.11.2025 14.11.2025 Date before which election shall be completed 16.11.2025 16.11.2025