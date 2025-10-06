Bihar Election 2025 dates out: 3.5 crore women voters, 14,000 aged over 100 | Key figures at a glance

Subscribe

Bihar Election 2025 dates released: Over 3 crore women voters, 14 lakh will poll for first time | Key figures

Akriti Anand
Updated6 Oct 2025, 04:39 PM IST
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference in Patna, on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)
Chief election commissioner Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference in Patna, on Sunday. (Santosh Kumar/ Hindustan Times)(HT_PRINT)

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced dates for the Bihar Elections 2025 on Monday, October 6. He said there are over 7 crore voters in Bihar, and among them, around 3.5 crore are women and 14 lakh are first-time voters.

He also said that as many as 14,000 Bihar voters are aged over 100.

Key figures at a glance:

Total electors: 7.43 crore

Male voters: 3.92 crore

Women voters: 3.5 crore

Transgenders: 1,725

People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh

Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh

Centenarians (100 years): 14,000

Service Electors: 1.63 lakh

Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore

First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh

Credit: Election Commission
There are 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. As many as 203 seats are for the general category, two seats for the Scheduled Tribes and 38 seats for the Scheduled Caste category.

Bihar Election 2025 dates released

The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.

Poll eventFirst phase (121 constituencies)Second phase (122 constituencies)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification10.10.202513.10.2025
Last Date for making Nominations17.10.202520.10.2025
Date for the scrutiny of Nominations18.10.202521.10.2025
Last date for the withdrawal of candidature20.10.202523.10.2025
Date of Poll06.11.202511.11.2025
Date of Counting14.11.202514.11.2025
Date before which election shall be completed16.11.202516.11.2025

The term of the incumbent Bihar Assembly ends on 22 November. So the elections for the 243-member assembly have to be held before that date. The election will decide the fate of the multi-polar battle.

