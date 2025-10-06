Bihar Election 2025 dates out: 3.5 crore women voters, 14,000 aged over 100 | Key figures at a glance

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar announced dates for the Bihar Elections 2025 on Monday, October 6. He said there are over 7 crore voters in Bihar, and among them, around 3.5 crore are women and 14 lakh are first-time voters.
He also said that as many as 14,000 Bihar voters are aged over 100.
Total electors: 7.43 crore
Male voters: 3.92 crore
Women voters: 3.5 crore
Transgenders: 1,725
People with disabilities: 7.2 lakh
Very senior citizens (over 85 years): 4,04 lakh
Centenarians (100 years): 14,000
Service Electors: 1.63 lakh
Electors (20-29 years): 1.63 crore
First-time voters (18-19 years): 14.01 lakh
There are 243 Assembly seats in Bihar. As many as 203 seats are for the general category, two seats for the Scheduled Tribes and 38 seats for the Scheduled Caste category.
The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.
Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.
|Poll event
|First phase (121 constituencies)
|Second phase (122 constituencies)
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|10.10.2025
|13.10.2025
|Last Date for making Nominations
|17.10.2025
|20.10.2025
|Date for the scrutiny of Nominations
|18.10.2025
|21.10.2025
|Last date for the withdrawal of candidature
|20.10.2025
|23.10.2025
|Date of Poll
|06.11.2025
|11.11.2025
|Date of Counting
|14.11.2025
|14.11.2025
|Date before which election shall be completed
|16.11.2025
|16.11.2025
The term of the incumbent Bihar Assembly ends on 22 November. So the elections for the 243-member assembly have to be held before that date. The election will decide the fate of the multi-polar battle.