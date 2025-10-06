Bihar Election 2025 dates released: Over 9,000 polling stations, around 1,000 managed by women; 100% webcasting

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar released dates for the Bihar Election 2025 on Monday (Oct 6). He said there will be over 9000 polling stations in Bihar, and around 1,000 of them will be managed by women.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also assured that there will be webcasting facilities at all polling booths. Webcasting is required to keep a check on illegal activities such as booth capturing, money distribution and bogus voting to bring about complete transparency.

According to the Election Commission, webcasting is done to capture the faces of voters coming to vote at the polling station in a sequence for remote viewing by election officials, and to spread AWARENESS to participate in Free and Fair Elections.

Key figures about polling stations in Bihar at glance: No. of Polling stations: 90,712

Average voters per polling station: 818

Urban: 13,911

Rural: 76,801

Webcasting: 100%

PwD-managed: 292

Youth managed: 38

Women managed: 1,044

Model polling station: 1,350

Credit: Election Commission

Bihar Election 2025 dates released The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.