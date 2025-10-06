Bihar Election 2025 dates released: Over 9,000 polling stations, around 1,000 managed by women; 100% webcasting

Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar released dates for the Bihar Election 2025 on Monday (Oct 6). He said there will be over 9000 polling stations in Bihar, and around 1,000 of them will be managed by women.
CEC Gyanesh Kumar also assured that there will be webcasting facilities at all polling booths. Webcasting is required to keep a check on illegal activities such as booth capturing, money distribution and bogus voting to bring about complete transparency.
According to the Election Commission, webcasting is done to capture the faces of voters coming to vote at the polling station in a sequence for remote viewing by election officials, and to spread AWARENESS to participate in Free and Fair Elections.
No. of Polling stations: 90,712
Average voters per polling station: 818
Urban: 13,911
Rural: 76,801
Webcasting: 100%
PwD-managed: 292
Youth managed: 38
Women managed: 1,044
Model polling station: 1,350
The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.
Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.
|Poll event
|First phase (121 constituencies)
|Second phase (122 constituencies)
|Date of Issue of Gazette Notification
|10.10.2025
|13.10.2025
|Last Date for making Nominations
|17.10.2025
|20.10.2025
|Date for the scrutiny of Nominations
|18.10.2025
|21.10.2025
|Last date for the withdrawal of candidature
|20.10.2025
|23.10.2025
|Date of Poll
|06.11.2025
|11.11.2025
|Date of Counting
|14.11.2025
|14.11.2025
|Date before which election shall be completed
|16.11.2025
|16.11.2025
