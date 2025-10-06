Subscribe

Bihar Election 2025 dates released: Over 9,000 polling stations, around 1,000 managed by women; 100% webcasting

Bihar Election 2025: CEC Gyanesh Kumar also assured that there will be webcasting facilities at all polling booths.

Akriti Anand
Published6 Oct 2025, 05:00 PM IST
Chief Election Commissioner of India, Gyanesh Kumar addresses a press conference at Hotel Taj, in Patna, Bihar, India, Sunday,05, 2025.
Chief Election Commissioner of India (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar released dates for the Bihar Election 2025 on Monday (Oct 6). He said there will be over 9000 polling stations in Bihar, and around 1,000 of them will be managed by women.

CEC Gyanesh Kumar also assured that there will be webcasting facilities at all polling booths. Webcasting is required to keep a check on illegal activities such as booth capturing, money distribution and bogus voting to bring about complete transparency.

According to the Election Commission, webcasting is done to capture the faces of voters coming to vote at the polling station in a sequence for remote viewing by election officials, and to spread AWARENESS to participate in Free and Fair Elections.

Key figures about polling stations in Bihar at glance:

No. of Polling stations: 90,712

Average voters per polling station: 818

Urban: 13,911

Rural: 76,801

Webcasting: 100%

PwD-managed: 292

Youth managed: 38

Women managed: 1,044

Model polling station: 1,350

Credit: Election Commission

Bihar Election 2025 dates released

The voting for 243 seats of Bihar will be held in two phases. The first phase will be held on November 6, and the second and last phase on November 11.

Counting of votes will be held on November 14, the Election Commission announced on Monday, October 6.

Poll eventFirst phase (121 constituencies)Second phase (122 constituencies)
Date of Issue of Gazette Notification10.10.202513.10.2025
Last Date for making Nominations17.10.202520.10.2025
Date for the scrutiny of Nominations18.10.202521.10.2025
Last date for the withdrawal of candidature20.10.202523.10.2025
Date of Poll06.11.202511.11.2025
Date of Counting14.11.202514.11.2025
Date before which election shall be completed16.11.202516.11.2025
 
 
Bihar ElectionsBihar Assembly Election
