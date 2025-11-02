Dularchand Yadav murder: JDU Mokama candidate Anant Singh arrested in firing case

Anant Kumar Singh, the Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, has been arrested in connection with the firing that led to the murder of Jan Suraaj leader Dularchand Yadav during Bihar election campaigning. Patna SSP confirmed the arrest of JDU's Mokama candidate for the upcoming Bihar election.

According to the reports, Anant Kumar Singh was arrested and taken to Patna.

Jan Suraaj's Mokama candidate Piyush Priyadarshi, also Dularchand Yadav's nephew, spoke with ANI after the arrest of his opponent from JD(U) and said Anant Singh should have been arrested sooner.

Piyush Priyadarshi said, “This is a good gesture, but it would have been good had they taken action sooner. Today, he was moving around in a convoy of 50 vehicles and even participated in election campaigning.”

“When an FIR was registered against him, he should have been arrested sooner... But better late than never. What is important now is how the police investigate the whole case... It is a relief for his family [Dularchand's].”

Earlier on Saturday, November 1, the Election Commission ordered the transfer of Patna Superintendent of Police (Rural) and action against three other officials, in connection with the Mokama firing case in which gangster-turned-politician Dularchand Yadav was killed.

“The Commission has further directed that Vikram Sihag, Superintendent of Police (Rural), Patna, may also be transferred. Hence, a panel of officers for posting a substitute in his place may be sent urgently,” the poll authority told the state chief electoral officer.

It directed the appointment of new officials to replace the sub-divisional officer of Barh — who also serves as the returning officer for the Mokama assembly seat – along with the Barh-1 and Barh-2 sub-divisional police officers.

Abhishek Singh, the sub-divisional police officer of Barh-2, has also been placed under suspension.

Mokama firing case Dularchand Yadav was shot on Thursday, October 30, following a clash between two political party members during election campaigning in Bihar's Mokama area, police said.

The two groups crossed path and and an altercation ensued in which a shot wad fired.

“Police received information that the convoys of two parties were crossing each other when one party fired at the other over some issue and also tried to run them over. FIR will be registered and further action will be taken. FSL has been informed. Proper investigation will be done here and further action will be taken,” Abhishek Singh, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) of Barh-2 said.

Dularchand Yadav's post-mortem report mentioned that he was shot near the ankle and he did not died of bullet wound. The cause of his death was cardiorespiratory failure due to shock caused by injury to the heart and lungs.